Sew Quick celebrates 35th year in business

A Bellshill business has been celebrating its 35th year of trading – as its owner gets ready to retire.

A trained seamstress and dressmaker having graduated in London, Margaret Keeper founded Sew Quick in 1983.

Having worked in clothing factories for many years she originally set up Sew Quick in Aladdin’s Shopping Centre.

She said: “I’d sewn all my days when I saw an empty unit and realised that setting up a clothing alternations business would be the very thing.”

Margaret started off with a sewing machine, two racks, a £5 bag of clothes hangers, two boxes of thread donated by Alexandra Overalls in Uddingston and some second-hand clothes.”

About 10 years ago the business moved to Hamilton Road and has continued to go from strength to strength.

Margaret and her team offer alternations for all kind of clothes and can even do the likes of suede and leather, curtains, wedding dresses and ball gowns.

She said: “We are a small shop, but we do everything and it’s probably that versatility that has helped keep me here so long.”

Margaret is planning to retire later this year, but it won’t be the end for Sew Quick.

She said: “I think now is the right time for me to call it a day, but the shop will still be here after I retire and I know it will be in good hands with my daughter Lauren. “

Margaret was joined by many of her loyal customers as she celebrated the 35th anniversary.

She said: “It was great that so many were able to come down and join us to mark the occasion.

“Without them we simply without be here and I want to thank them all for their custom and friendship over the years.”

As Sew Quick celebrates three and a half decades of trading one of the newest businesses in Bellshill opened its doors last week.

Thomas Cook closed its Main Street store as it axed dozens of outlets in a move to decrease its high street footprint.

However, independent travel agent Nicola Bell El Hadidy was quick to step in and has opened Harris Travel, named after her son.

She said: “I’ve working in the industry from home since 2015 and many people were disappointed we didn’t have physical premises as they like talking to a travel agent face to face so when Thomas Cook quit I saw it as a great opportunity.”