Scotmid refurbishes Tannochside store

Scotmid Co-operative has refurbished its Tannochside store – much to the delight of manager Campbell Lochrie, who began his association with the shop 26 years ago.

When the Old Edinburgh Road store first opened in 1992, Campbell was a teenage shelf-stacker. He continued to work in the shop for eight years and after gaining experience in other stores, returned in 2012 as manager.

Campbell says he is really pleased to be able to usher in this new era at the store and believes the changes will be well received by the community.

He said: “I’m extremely proud to see how the store has evolved over time and it is now great to see Scotmid investing in the future. The changes to the store will make a big difference to our members and customers – improving their shopping experience – and that will have an overall positive impact on the local community.

“Since 1992, there have been a lot of changes in the world of retail, but, including myself, eight original members of staff still work here and that is a fairly unique achievement.

“That speaks volumes about the connection our staff have with both the store and the local area – we are right at the heart of the community we serve and proud of it.”

The store features a craft butcher, state-of-the-art refrigeration cabinets, energy-saving technology and new style counter arrangement.

Over 200 people queued for the reopening with lucky customer Martin Young winning a new 43” smart HD TV.