Ryan on song at store opening

Former X Factor contestant Ryan Lawrie was on song at the opening of the new Specsavers store in Bellshill.

Ryan performed a selection of songs and also popped in for a hearing test to make sure his ears were in tip-top condition.

The new store, which has two test rooms and features the latest optical and audiology technology and equipment, has created 10 new jobs and marks a £370,000 investment in the area.

Store director Kirsteen Newman says: “We would like to say a big thank you to Ryan for helping us celebrate on the day.

“He was great with the customers and everyone was really excited about having an X Factor star in the store.

“We’re really looking forward to working with the people of Bellshill to build our business.”

Meanwhile, staff at the Specsavers store in Motherwell are celebrating the store’s latest range of Kylie frames with a day of fun today (Wednesday).

Staff will be dressed in all their best 80s regalia, to celebrate the decade in which the pop princess burst onto the music scene, and customers will be encouraged to take selfies with a Kylie cardboard cut-out.

The store is giving away two pairs of frames from the pop megastar’s new range – to win, customers have to guess when Kylie’s birthday is and submit their answers in store.

Closing date is April 15, when two winners will be drawn out of a hat.