Recognition for William Grant & Sons at international competition

Bellshill-based distillers William Grant & Sons was recognised with the prestigious Distiller of the Year award and Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year award at the 2018 International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC).

The awards are known for setting the international benchmark for quality and recognising excellence in wines and spirits worldwide.

Now in its 49th year, the IWSC’s received entries from nearly 90 countries worldwide where each sample is judged according to its class.

The competition follows a rigorous judging process with more than 400 global experts judging products over a seven month period.

This success builds on previous years where William Grant & Sons was awarded Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year (2016), Distiller of the Year (2016 & 2013) and International Spirits Producer of the Year (2014 & 2013).

Simon Hunt, chief executive of William Grant & Sons, said: “Receiving this level of recognition from the IWSC is a real honour and a testament to our teams’ continued innovation and dedication to delivering excellence across our portfolio.”

These awards are in addition to three IWSC trophies presented to the company earlier this year for its Glenfiddich Finest Solera, The Balvenie Thirty and Tullamore D.E.W. 18 Year Old, and more than 70 medals recognising quality across the William Grant & Sons portfolio.

Adam Lechmere, general manager for the IWSC, said: “With a raft of IWSC medals at the highest level, William Grant & Sons continue to impress the IWSC judges with the consistent excellence of their many and varied products.

“From much-loved household names like Glenfiddich to bourbons, ryes, tequilas and many others, they bestride the world of international spirits.

“For well over a century they have been investing and growing, especially in the younger and more esoteric brands which are crucial to maintaining their market position. We are proud to recognise and reward such dedication to excellence.”

The full list of medals awarded to William Grant & Sons the IWSC were as follows –

Gold: Drambuie, Gibson’s Finest Venerable 18 YO, Glenfiddich 40 YO, Glenfiddich Age of Discovery Bourbon Cask 19 YO, Glenfiddich Age of Discovery Madeira Cask Finish, Glenfiddich Aged 15 YO, Glenfiddich Aged 18 YO, Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel Reserve 14 YO, Glenfiddich Cask Collection Reserve Cask, Glenfiddich Experimental Series Winter Storm, Glenfiddich Vino Formosa Cask Finish 26 YO, Grant’s 12 YO, Monkey Shoulder, The Balvenie DoubleWood 17 YO, The Balvenie Forty, The Balvenie Single Barrel First Fill Aged 12 YO, The Balvenie Single Barrel First Fill Sherry Cask Aged 15 YO.

Silver: Ailsa Bay, Gibson’s Bold 8 YO, Gibson’s Finest Rare 12 YO, Gibson’s Finest Sterling, Glenfiddich 30 YO, Glenfiddich Age of Discovery Red Wine Cask Finish, Glenfiddich Aged 12 YO, Glenfiddich Aged 21 YO, Glenfiddich Aged 25 YO, Glenfiddich Cask Collection Vintage Cask, Glenfiddich Cask Selection Select Cask, Glenfiddich Distillery Edition 15 YO, Glenfiddich Excellence 26 YO, Glenfiddich IPA Experiment, Glenfiddich Project XX, Grant’s Ale Cask, Grant’s Family Reserve, Grant’s Rare 18 YO, Grant’s Smoky, House of Hazelwood 18 YO, House of Hazelwood 21 YO, House of Hazelwood 25 YO, Hudson Baby Bourbon, Hudson Manhattan Rye, Hudson Maple Cask Rye Whiskey, Ladyburn, Milagro Anejo, Milagro Reposado, Milagro Silver Tequila, Milagro Special Reserve Anejo, Reyka, Sailor Jerry, Smokey Monkey, Solerno Blood Orange, The Balvenie 14 YO Caribbean Cask, The Balvenie 21 YO Madeira Cask, The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 YO, The Balvenie Peated Triple Cask 14 YO, The Balvenie Portwood 21 YO, The Balvenie Traditional Oak 25 YO, The Balvenie Triple Cask 12 YO, The Balvenie Triple Cask 16 YO, The Balvenie Triple Cask 25 YO, The Girvan Patent Still Single Grain Scotch Whisky 28 YO, The Girvan Patent Still Single Grain Scotch Whisky 30 YO, Three Barrels VSOP Brandy, Tullamore Dew 12 YO Special Reserve, Tullamore Dew 14 YO, Tullamore Dew 15 YO, Tullamore Dew Cider Cask, Tullamore DEW, Tullamore Dew Phoenix, Tullamore DEW XO Rum Cask Finish.

Bronze: Clan Macgregor, Discarded, Hudson Four Grain Bourbon, Milagro Special Reserve Reposado, Milagro Special Reserve Silver.