Police office has been put on the market

Uddingston Police Office, a category C listed building, has been put up for sale with an asking price of £110,000.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed by the Scottish Police Authority to manage the sale of 30 buildings, including Uddingston.

Shepherd partner Sandy Rennie said: “We believe our extensive network of offices, together with our unrivalled local coverage and knowledge, make us ideally placed to deliver what we anticipate will be a successful property sales programme.”

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell had previously written to Chief Superintendent Louise Skelton criticising the disposal of the building.

She said: “Since the launch of the single force the police resources have been under constant attack.

“The rank and file are holding Police Scotland together while the Scottish Government and police hierarchy make a mess of things.

“People across the country will be hugely dismayed to see their police stations close. They help give people confidence that they are safe and have someone to turn to.

“This should be reviewed as a matter of urgency.”