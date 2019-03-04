Plans submitted for phase two of Torrance Park

Murray Estates Ltd, along with its development partners Taylor Wimpey West Scotland and Barratt Homes West Scotland, has submitted plans to North Lanarkshire Council for the second phase of the Torrance Park development in Holytown.

The proposal is for a residential development that will include a total of 638 new two, three and four bedroom homes together with associated infrastructure, landscaping and open spaces.

The current phase of development at Torrance Park has involved the construction of 270 homes and a new clubhouse for the golf course.

Russell Wilkie, director of Murray Estates, said: “This planning application follows our public consultation event last year, where the local community had an opportunity to share their views and comment on our proposals for phase two of the development.

“We hope to be able to continue our positive contribution to the existing local community of Holytown by creating an attractive and desirable place to live.”

If planning permission is granted it is anticipated that construction of phase two could begin in early 2020.”