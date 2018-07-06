Phoenix flying thanks to backing of Springfield

Footballers from Motherwell Phoenix have received new match day and training kits from housebuilder Springfield Properties.

The leading developer of private and affordable homes, which is currently building two, three and four -bedroom homes along Hamilton Road in Motherwell, have continued support of the squad for the second consecutive year.

Coach and dad of one of the players, Andy Love, stresses the importance of local companies backing amateur youth clubs.

He said: “The club has grown since last season which is great.

“We now have around 30 kids in the team and we’ve introduced a beginner squad too.”

Ten-year-old Melissa Stoddart is among the new starts in the team this season and the first girl to have joined the team, currently made up of youngsters aged nine to ten.

Andy continued: “We’re really pleased Melissa decided to join the team. We’ve never been a boys football team; we’re a youth football team and encourage all children to get involved.

“Team sports like this are so good for youngsters. It helps their social skills, boosts confidence and keeps them active.

“The parents socialise at games too – the club really brings the whole community together.

“The downside is, they can be so expensive to run, and the cost of taking part in sport can add up for families. At Motherwell Phoenix, we want every child in the local area to have the opportunity to play football if they enjoy it.

“We keep membership fees to a minimum and supply match day and training kits for the players each year for free.

“Without support from companies like Springfield, this simply wouldn’t be possible.”

Phoenix player Andy Laing (10) said: “It’s my job to stop all the goals, but last week I played a game and scored three goals!

“I was so happy. The team all lifted me up on their shoulders at the end of the match to celebrate.”