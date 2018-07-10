Paying tribute to victims of Piper Alpha

Representatives from North Lanarkshire Council held a memorial service in Strathclyde Park on Friday to remember the six men from North Lanarkshire who died on Piper Alpha 30 years ago.

Hugh Connor and Thomas I Duncan from Motherwell, Henry Brown from Coatbridge and Robert Cleland, William H Kelly and Thomas O’Neill McEwan from Cumbernauld all perished in 1988 during the world’s worst offshore disaster which claimed the life of 167 people.

Council leader Councillor Jim Logue said: “The anniversary will bring back memories for those who survived the terrible events 30 years ago and provides an opportunity for the industry to reflect on what can happen when the safety of workers is overlooked.

“Let us all pray that steps have been taken to ensure a tragedy such as this cannot happen again.”