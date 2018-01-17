Numbers don’t add up

Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle has launched a petition in a bid to save two local Royal Bank of Scotland branches from closure.

Late last year RBS announced the branches in Bellshill and Tannochside would be shut on June 11 and June 14 respectively.

Changes in banking habits by customers were blamed, with RBS stating there has been a 22 per cent reduction in transactions at Bellshill and 23 per cent reduction in Tannochside since 2012.

Mr Lyle, himself a former RBS employee, took issue with the customer figures the bank quoted for each branch.

According to RBS, an average of 96 customers visit the Bellshill branch each week and 55 go to Tannochside.

However, Mr Lyle, who previously wrote to the head of public affairs at RBS to express his dissatisfaction, disputed the accuracy of these numbers.

He said: “I was at the Bellshill branch last week and within an hour I collected 90 signatures.

“I made sure to only ask people who were actually using the bank for their signatures so I have to wonder where RBS have gotten their figures from.

“Clearly a lot more than 96 people a week use the Bellshill branch and I’m sure when I am at the Tannochside branch this week I will find it is a similar story.

“The importance localised and accessible banking plays in our communities should never be underestimated and I will continue to oppose these closures and encourage local people to make their views known.”

If you don’t catch Mr Lyle outside either RBS branch the petition can also be signed at the constituency office in Main Street, Bellshill.