NL businesses up for environmental prize

Three businesses in North Lanarkshire are among the 43 best green businesses in Scotland chosen as finalists for the VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards.

CuanTec in Motherwell, Devro (Scotland) Ltd in Chryston and Moock Environmental Solutions Ltd in Cumbernauld have each made the cut for their contribution to Scotland’s sustainability.

Now in their 19th year, the awards urge Scotland’s businesses to challenge their everyday working practices and embrace the economic opportunity of sustainability.

The finalists have been shortlisted across nine individual award categories which recognises the ways organisations are implementing environmental best practice – CuanTec in the Innovation category, Devro in the Green Team category and Moock in the Environmental Product or Service category.

Bob Downes, chairman of SEPA and head of the VIBES judging panel, said: “The VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards are a great chance to recognise business leadership in sustainable environmental investment.

“This is at the core of SEPA’s One Planet Prosperity regulatory strategy. New approaches for delivering environmental improvements provide businesses with opportunities to enhance their sustainability and economic performance.

“The awards celebrate businesses which are already stepping up to this challenge and are leading by example as well as being an excellent opportunity to recognise and reward these companies for going beyond “business as usual” and driving sustainable growth through innovation.

“It is very encouraging to see so many of Scotland’s businesses leading the way and making a difference which will not only support the environment but also protect their bottom line. I would like to congratulate each of this year’s finalists.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held on November 14 at Radisson Blu in Glasgow.