New retail opportunities being offered at Lanarkshire stations

ScotRail is looking for new retail partners to improve the quality of facilities at two Lanarkshire stations.

More than 20 stations across the country, including Croy and Uddingston, are being made available for new ventures, ranging from coffee and food outlets to other services that would benefit the local community.

ScotRail’s head of commercial development, Peter O’Connell said: “We’re pleased to announce new retail opportunities at stations across the country.

“Providing our customers with the best station facilities is an integral part of our plans to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”

For further information and enquiries visit www.scotrail.co.uk/property-and-retail.