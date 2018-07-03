Murray brothers are Building for Growth

Forgewood brothers Lee and Marc Murray, of family-run business Murray Landscapes, have come out top at the latest Building for Growth Programme course created by hub South West.

Now in its eighth cycle, hub South West’s Building for Growth programme is targeted at ambitious local SMEs looking to grow in a sustainable manner.

Holytown-based Murray Landscapes, founded in 2009, is projecting an annual turnover of £250,000 this year.

It was rated top participant on a number of business attributes including leadership, marketing, strategic planning, pitching for business and business analysis.

Operations manager Lee Murray said: “The building for growth programme has changed our whole perspective on how we approach business.

“It has taken our potential as a business and pointed us in the right direction and I see a big future for Murray Landscapes with the contacts and support we have acquired.”

The company was also named runner-up for the Best Landscaping Company in Scotland at the Scottish Home Improvement Awards.