MSP hits out at Trump’s steel tariffs

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson MSP stood up for Scottish steel in Parliament and at the SNP Conference in Aberdeen.

Mrs Adamson raised the decision by American president Donald Trump to impose a 25 per cent tariff on US steel imports from the EU at First Minister’s Questions.

She then submitted a joint resolution to SNP Conference along with Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows and Rutherglen MSP Clare Haughey.

Around seven per cent of UK steel imports go to the USA, worth £350 million last year.

Mrs Adamson pointed out how important steel is to the economy and community of Motherwell and Wishaw and reiterated fears of the damage President Trump’s decision could have on the industry, as well as stressing the importance of the EU Single Market to Scotland’s steel industry and wider economy.

Mrs Adamson said: “Motherwell and Wishaw is synonymous with steel and it is important that we continue to fight for our steel industry in Scotland.

“My grandfather came to Scotland from Ireland to work in the steel industry in Motherwell and I know how important that industry hundreds of other families in this community.

“Overproduction of heavily subsidised steel from China is an issue for the steel industry – but the overwhelming opinion is that the way to address this is cooperation between the US, the EU and other partners through established international channels.

“No one wins a ‘trade war’ and this decision by Trump is likely to do more harm than good.

“The First Minister reiterated the Scottish Government’s commitment to Scotland’s place within the European Single Market, but the UK Government’s policy of abandoning the single market for a fictional trade deal with Trump risks the UK being left isolated when it should be working together with our European neighbours to protect industry.”