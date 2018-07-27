MP attacks Trump over steel tariffs

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows met Community union Regional Secretary Steve Farrell to discuss Donald Trump’s steel tariffs and mental health in the workplace.

President Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on European steel earlier this year and the EU responded with it own tariffs on US steel and other products including orange juice, jeans, and motorbikes.

Marion also continued her mental health campaign by signing Community’s Mental Health Charter which commits employers to ‘tackle stigma’, ‘challenge discrimination’, ‘promote equality of opportunity’, ‘encourage wellbeing’ and ‘raise awareness’ of mental health and services.

Mrs Fellows said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Steve Farrell to see how I can continue to support the steel industry in Scotland.

“The SNP stood up for steel before securing a future for the Dalzell Works and we are continuing to stand up for steel now.

“Trump’s tariffs will harm industry and workers here and in the USA and are a blow to free-market Brexiteers who argue the US will welcome a trade deal with the UK after we leave the EU.

“The EU is right to impose our own tariffs and the UK Government must follow suit and provide support to steelworkers in the UK who may be affected.

“I agree with Community that we must also ensure trade is fair and we prevent the European market from being flooded with cheaper foreign steel which undermines the industry here.

“I was also glad to discuss the important issue of mental health. Stress is one of the main reasons for absenteeism. We need all workers to be supported by their employer in the workplace.

“All workers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and prevention is always better than cure. Employers have a responsibility to take action.

“I am leading by example by ensuring my office meets the Charter’s calls and I encourage every employer to ensure the same protections for their workforce.”