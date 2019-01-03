Mossend salon owner celebrates double national successes

A Mossend business owner is celebrating after winning two UK national awards in 2018.

Amna Farooq from Amna’s Hair & Beauty in Main Street, was awarded ‘Best Makeup Artist’ at the Oracle Awards 2018.

This followed the business also being named Hair and M akeup Salon of the Year (North) at the British Asian Wedding Awards 2018 earlier in the year.

Amna’s salon was also nominated as Micro Business of the year at the first Scottish Asian Business Awards which were held last month.

Amna said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all my clients, friends and family who supported me all through these years and all those who have been voting for me.

“And a special thanks must go to my outstanding colleagues and customers for their loyalty and support. They are always there to support me.”

Amna received her initial training at the London Beauty Academy and advanced makeup and hair style training from NK Academy Bradford, and has worked at top salons in London, Edinburgh and Livingston.

She established her business in June 2014 and it now employs four other staff.

Much of Amna’s success is down to hard work and support from her family, but she revealed she always had an ‘appetite’ to embark on a career in the hair and beauty industry.

She joked: “My mum says my success as a make-up artist is from when I was a toddler and used to eat all her lipstick!”