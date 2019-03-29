Moderator takes tour of Hamilton Presbytery

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Susan Brown, toured the Presbytery of Hamilton over several days.

At Eurocentral she visited DB Cargo’s Railhead, Enable (Scotland), and the SEPA facilities, to get a flavour of this important employment hub.

Two religions come together at Lanarkshire Mosque

Then it was on to the Tunnock’s Factory in Uddingston, where managing director Boyd Tunnock played host and led a conducted tour.

At the ViewCare Project, based in Viewpark Parish Church, the Rt Rev Brown was much impressed with all she saw and heard taking place.

Project coordinator Debbie Wilson introduced the volunteers who offer care through the clothing, home and food banks and other projects.

The minister lunched with North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones and council officials, before visiting Lanarkshire Mosque at Mossend.

The Rt Rev Susan Brown makes a presentation to Boyd Tunnock

The tour ended as the Rt Rev Brown attended the signing of the Stigma-Free Lanarkshire Pledge by the Presbytery of Hamilton, at which a presentation was made by Lanarkshire Recovery Network chairwoman Jenny Hutton.

The Rt Rev Susan Brown with Grace Thomson of DB Cargo and the Rev Caryl Kyle at Eurocentral