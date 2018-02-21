Misha’s cutting edge

Local hairdresser, Misha Mclean of Rainbow Room International in Uddingston, has secured herself a place on the prestigious Schwarzkopf Professional Young Artistic team.

Misha was put through her paces in an intense judging process which took place at Easton Regal Hairdressing in London where hopeful young stylists were assessed on their live cutting and styling work, presentation skills and potential for team work.

The national competition is open to those of age 25 and under and successful applicants are given the opportunity to work for a year under the wing of Schwarzkopf Professional’s premier hairdressers and technicians.

Misha is delighted with winning a place saying: “I’m so thrilled as it’s one of the most sought after creative teams in the industry. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for me to develop and learn new skills.”