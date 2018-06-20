Marion wants carers valued

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has become the first MP to sign up to the Carer Positive employment scheme.

Run by Carers Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, Carer Positive awards are presented to employers in Scotland who have a working environment where carers are valued and supported.

Marion, who cares for her husband George, says her personal experiences have given her a new found appreciation for the work carers do and has called on firms to complete the simple self-assessment process themselves.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at the SNP conference that the Scottish Government will increase Carer’s Allowance by more than £500 a year.

Mrs Fellows said: “We must recognise the work carers put into looking after loved ones and that employers offer the right support and understanding to those who perform such a demanding role.

“Being a carer can bring with it particular and sudden pressures. Flexibility is therefore essential to ensure the strains of being a carer are minimised and people can still contribute in their workplace.

“Being a carer for my husband George has given me insight into just how essential they are for peoples’ quality of life. Not only are carers valued by their loved ones, but they also perform an extremely important role within communities.

“I encourage businesses to sign the pledge and show to their workforce and the country that carers are valued at work and at home.”