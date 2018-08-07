LEAP continues to be hands on

The Lightburn Elderly Association Project has secured a Big Lottery grant to continue its Hands on Project across South Lanarkshire for a further three years.

The organisation has also successfully secured a grant from LEADER, Robertson Trust, Integrated Care Fund and CORRA to establish an Avondale wide Hands on Project.

Now in its 18th year the Hands on Project provides a free Befriending and Handyperson Service to older people throughout South Lanarkshire, including Uddingston and Bothwell.

Befriending assists older people with one to one short and long term support in the home as well as facilitating friendship groups within a community setting.

The handypersons help those who need some assistance with small tasks and jobs around the home.

LEAP chairwoman Gilly Feron said: “We are delighted we are able to continue the Hands on Project which has a history of having a positive impact on improving loneliness, isolation and independence in older people.

“Staff are excited to embrace these existing and new opportunities to continuing to make a difference in older people’s lives”.

If you think you might benefit from the Hands on Project, or know someone who does, call 0141 641 5169.

To volunteer call the office on the number above or visit the LEAPHOP Facebook page for more information. Volunteers will be asked to complete a PVG Disclosure form and attend introductory training, expenses are also paid.