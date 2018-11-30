Lanarkshire lottery winner misses out on becoming a millionaire

The National Lottery has announced that the deadline has now passed for a winning ticket bought in South Lanarkshire be claimed.

The holder had 180 days to make a claim after their ticket won a £1 million jackpot in the Millionaire Raffle of the Lotto draw on May 30 ... but failed to come forward.

It’s the seventh time since 2006 that players from the county have failed to claim seven-figure prizes in time, and the money they missed out on will now go to lottery-funded community projects.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

“To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”