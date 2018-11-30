House builder is Proud to leave a lasting legacy in Holytown

Children from Holytown Primary have been getting green-fingered by planting 300 spring bulbs in their school garden.

The bulbs were donated by Taylor Wimpey West Scotland as part of its national Proud campaign to show its commitment and pride in leaving a lasting legacy in the communities in which it builds.

Lisa Brander, sales executive from the development at Torrance Gardens, joined in with the planting, with the bulbs set to grow into a bright, floral tribute in the planters situated around the playground and in the school garden.

Taylor Wimpey West Scotland sales and marketing director Audrey Ross said: “We are proud to be building a new community at our Torrance Gardens development and want to leave places that both our customers and other local residents will enjoy long after we have finished building.

“We were thrilled to help children from Holytown Primary with the planting and we hope that the bulbs will grow into a lovely display that the children will admire in years to come.”

Karen McLelland, acting head teacher at Holytown Primary, said: “It is great to see a company like Taylor Wimpey think about the wider community whilst they are building in the local area, and leaving something beautiful behind that will last for years to come.

“We all loved getting involved in this initiative and having the opportunity to help with the planting of the bulbs. We cannot wait to see the results, which we will be able to enjoy every spring.”