Helping the homeless

Staff from the Ascensos contact centre in Motherwell braved sub-zero temperatures as they raised over £4,000 to help eradicate homelessness in Scotland.

The team from Ascensos joined 8,000 people, including Sir Bob Geldof, to sleep rough in Edinburgh’s Princes Sttreet Gardens for the world’s largest ever sleep-out as temperatures plummeted to minus six.

In the lead up to the sleep-out, all of Ascensos staff were taking part in various events and fundraising opportunities including Pyjama Days and ‘The Great Ascensos Sleepover’.

The latter saw volunteers stay overnight in the Airbles Road office where they were entertained with a FIFA computer game tournament, campfire games, arts and crafts and Christmas tree decorating – topped off with hot chocolate and a bedtime story read by the CEO, John Devlin, himself.

The charity behind the sleep-out, Social Bite raised £3.6 million which will help to eradicate homelessness over a five year period by providing people with housing, rehabilitation, job opportunities and the support they need to get back on their feet.

Mr Devlin, who participated in the sleep-out, said: “At Ascensos we’re passionate about helping those organisations that can truly make a difference.

“Despite the sub-zero temperatures on the night, the atmosphere was one of community, uniting all those who took part including our teams who had been raising funds in the weeks leading up to the event.”