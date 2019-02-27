Help if 4G interferes with TV

New fourth generation mobile services, known as 4G, have been switched on in Bellshill giving faster access to the Internet on smartphones and tablets.

However, there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals will cause interference to Freeview.

Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

Set-up under Government direction, at800 offers free support to households that rely on Freeview to resolve 4G related interference problems.

at800 also offers extra support for the elderly and those that receive disability premiums (income support).

Cable and satellite TV won’t be affected, however for those who also watch Freeview at800 can provide free filters.

People who live in communal properties should contact at800 and also advise their landlords. at800 can provide free filters to landlords, but they are responsible for the cost of fitting these.

at800 also offers extra support for people aged over 75 years, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive personal independence payments (PIPs), attendance allowance, constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

For more information call at800 on 0808 13 13 800 or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us.