Footfall is growing  at shopping centre

Motherwell Shopping Centre experienced a healthy 2017 with footfall up 8.4 per cent on last year to the end of November.

Stores have reported excellent sales in the lead up to Christmas and the centre management has been working with Chief Inspector Mark Leonard to help create a more positive atmosphere.

Officer have handed out hundreds of free purse bells which were greatly received by the customers.

Centre manager Geraldine El Masrour said: “Customers have commented on how good it is to see a police presence supporting the centre’s security officers and we are committed to making shopping safe for our customers, visitors and staff.

“However, it is important to remember no matter where you are over the festive period to be alert and remember to look after your belongings.”

More than 500 children visiting Santa and his elves at the grotto in the centre with the £3 proceeds for the gift and visit going to Global’s Make Some Noise Charities.

Santa has also be serenaded by The Easter Egg Club who have been singing carols at the grotto to raise money for Scottish Women’s Aid.