Food Warehouse opens new supermarket in Craigneuk

The Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 opening a new 8694 sq ft supermarket in Caledonian Retail Park, Craigneuk, creating 30 new jobs.

Every customer who visited on opening day was entered in a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a selection of prizes, including home appliances and gift vouchers.

The Food Warehouse combines the convenience of bulk buying with food deals across more than 3000 product lines as well as including exclusive ‘when it’s gone, it’s gone’ deals on homeware items.

Launched four years ago, as part of the Iceland Food Group, The Food Warehouse has over 60 stores across Britain, with significant growth plans for the year ahead.

Managing director Richard Walker said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Craigneuk, The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”