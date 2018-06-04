Faster broadband rollout

More premises across North Lanarkshire can now upgrade to faster fibre broadband through the £428 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband rollout.

More than 890,000 premises are able to connect to the new network, with the most recent deployment taking place in Cumbernauld, Motherwell and Airdrie.

People need to sign up for the new, faster services with an Internet service provider, as upgrades are not automatic.

Delivered by the Scottish Government funding partners include the UK Government, BT Group, local authorities and the EU.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Once again it is very positive news knowing that more premises than ever before now have fibre broadband available to them.

“I am not complacent – I am aware that those who do not have access are at a disadvantage and our job is not done until everyone is connected. We are now focusing on the next steps to achieve 100 per cent coverage by 2021.”