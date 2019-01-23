Fashion business takes off for Motherwell teenagers

Two fashion conscious Motherwell lads have launched an exciting new line of clothing which has got their business off to a flying start.

Last month saw the boys shift their first collection and stock was flying off the shelves, proving popular with members of the local community who quickly snapped up the quality LAZE streetwear.

Founders Cameron McInnes and Owen Rattigan, both 17 and who attend Dalziel High School, are hopeful that 2019 will see the brand really take off.

The trendy label, LAZE, was created by the business-minded teenagers as a result of both being style aware with a real interest in the fashion industry.

This gave the entrepreneurial pair the inspiration to design their own pieces but they also saw this as a way of launching themselves on a career path as their school years will shortly come to an end.

“Our vision for the 2019 is to take the brand to another level, attracting a bigger and wider audience which is growing already but we want LAZE to be the ‘go-to’ label for anyone who wears this kind of gear – we want it to be the name on everyone’s lips,” said Cameron.

His partner Owen Rattigan added: “Going forward, we want to create a high profile for the brand, not just for our own success but we also want to show our support to others too and we will be gifting 10 per cent of our profits from future collections to a variety of charities, choosing a different organisation to benefit every time.”

Both boys are avid followers of fashion and as well as wearing top brands – including their own – they have a keen interest in the entire process of clothes from the idea, the design and through to how the finished garment will look.

They also have a passion for running a business and being their own bosses, in charge of their own destiny. Having had a rush of orders first time around, they were buoyed by the excitement which has given them the drive and courage to keep going and try to grow their small business into a bigger, recognisable brand.

The boys were also given lots of encouragement from their families as well as from their school and they’re grateful for the help and support they’ve had so far. They are also mindful of helping others less fortunate and have very strong compassionate views.

LAZE have also commissioned local company MIYO Apparel to make the clothing range and the partnership cements the brand’s Lanarkshire roots. They have also chosen to market and sell their collection via their social media sites for now and customers can keep up to date with all the company news and latest products on Instagram and Facebook.

LAZE clothing is available to pre-order via the social sites too. Check them out on Instagram @lazeclothing or www.instagram.com/laze_clothing/ and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/LAZEClothing/