Engineering work to upgrade Black Hill transmitter

Freeview viewers across Lanarkshire may need to retune their TV equipment in the coming weeks to continue watching some programmes.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by the UK Government, transmitters are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

The main required changes will take place at the Black Hill transmitter group in Salsburgh on September 5 and October 3.

On both dates engineering work will begin shortly after midnight and Freeview channels will be off-air until 6am.

After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from the main Black Hill transmitter who find they are missing channels can retune.

Services from smaller local transmitters may be subject to disruption until late afternoon, but satellite and cable TV will not be affected.

Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

To get advice visit www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or call 0808 100 0288.