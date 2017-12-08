Donations needed to help food bank

Specsavers in Motherwell is collecting donations for Basics Food Bank (Lanarkshire).

The food bank supports people referred through a statutory agency to feed themselves and their families.

Staff have already collected a generous supply of essentials, including tins, sauces, cereal, tea bags and toiletries.

Store director Ian Moss said: “Christmas can be a very difficult time and organisations like food banks provide much needed help and support.

‘Supporting the local community is very important to us and we’re delighted that we’re able to help a great cause in this way.’

Donations can be dropped off at the store in Brandon Parade South.