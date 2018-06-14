Decision delayed so that Tim Hortons can revise its plans

North Lanarkshire Council’s planning sub-committee has posposed making a decision over Tim Hortons application to open a drive-thru in Motherwell.

The Canadian chain’s proposal to construct a facility on a site to the east of 494 Windmillhill Street attracted significant opposition from local residents.

Planning officials had recommended permission be refused on the basis there was not enough provision for sufficient off-street parking.

At the meeting it was decided to continue consideration of the application after the fast food outlet offered to submit an amended proposal that would reduce the size of the unit and seek to address the parking problems identified.

The amended designs are expected to be submitted by Tim Hortons soon and to be ruled upon at a planning sub-committee meeting in August.

Motherwell South East councillor Nathan Wilson objected to the proposal citing traffic and congestion problems and doesn’t believe the amended submission will change his mind.

He said: “I remain strongly opposed to a Tim Hortons opening here as the proposed location is not appropriate to host the facility as it would serve to worsen traffic and congestion difficulties during school opening and closing hours at Knowetop Primary and Our Lady’s High.

“I do not believe these issues will be addressed in any revised design and I hold firmly to the view that planning consent should be withheld.”