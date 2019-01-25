Council is seeking a broker to relaunch energy saving scheme

North Lanarkshire Council is to relaunch its collaborative energy savings scheme.

It Pays to Switch is the latest iteration of a collective bargaining scheme where North Lanarkshire residents change electricity suppliers together.

Around 1700 households participated in the first year, saving over £200,000 in total with some individuals saving as much as £800 per year.

The council is currently seeking to hire a broker, who will negotiate with the energy providers on behalf of scheme members and the council itself.

This broker will also be responsible for running the scheme by managing registrations, handling queries, and hosting quarterly auctions.

The council will receive a cash rebate for every new registration.

After the broker is appointed, the council will advertise details of how to sign up for the scheme.