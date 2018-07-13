Council gives its backing to TUC charter

North Lanarkshire Council is backing a campaign which helps employees who become terminally ill at work by signing up to the Dying to Work Voluntary Charter.

The charter is part of the TUC’s wider Dying to Work campaign following the case of Derbyshire woman Jacci Woodcook who was forced out of her job three years ago after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

The TUC is asking employers to sign up to its voluntary charter to stop cases like Jacci’s happening in the future.

Yvonne Stewart, assistant general secretary - Operations and Equality, said: “The STUC welcomes North Lanarkshire Council’s decision to sign the Dying to Work Charter. This commitment helps to provide much-needed reassurance at a time when workers and their families are at their most vulnerable.”

Council leader Jim Logue added: “We have always tried to support our workers in the best way we can and by backing the Dying to Work campaign we have made a clear commitment to our staff that they will be treated with dignity and respect should they receive a terminal diagnosis.

“It’s shocking there is currently no protection from dismissal for people with terminal illnesses and I would call on the Scottish and UK Governments to address this issue.”