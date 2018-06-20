Council asked to consider entering into a partnership to build hotel in Motherwell

Travelodge has written to North Lanarkshire Council proposing a joint development partnership to build a hotel in Motherwell.

The letter outlines how Travelodge is supporting 12 local authorities in England and Wales – and how it can do the same in Scotland.

Hotels in the programme are built on surplus local authority land, with the funding provided either by the council, a public works loan or third party resources.

Upon completion local authorities have the choice of retaining ownership of the hotel and receive an annual rent or selling it to Travelodge.

Brian Wallace, Travelodge chairman, said: “Many local authorities are in possession of large amounts of property and assets that are not being utilised.

“Investing in a low-cost hotel like Travelodge is an increasingly attractive choice, as it draws visitors, creates jobs and helps boost the local economy.

“The country is growing at pace, but there still remains a huge shortage of good quality and great value hotels.

“To fill this gap, we want to extend our Scottish network with a further 20 hotels and this includes our first hotel in Motherwell.

“To help us achieve this, we are writing to North Lanarkshire, to invite them to consider how Travelodge can act as a catalyst to drive their local development agenda.”

Travelodge has not identified a site in Motherwell yet, and would welcome input in their search for one.

The council say they had not received a letter yet, but would be happy to meet with Travelodge to discuss their proposals.