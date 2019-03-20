Consultation launched to introduce cycle hire in Motherwell

North Lanarkshire Council is consulting on a scheme to offer the short-term hire of bicycles in Motherwell.

The scheme would offer various pick-up and drop-off locations throughout the town. Bikes could be hired for a minimum of 30 minutes at a time and returned to any hire station.

To complete the survey visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/MotherwellCycleHire.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Environment and Transportation Committee, said: “Cycle hire schemes operate successfully in many towns and cities, and we would like to see if people in and around Motherwell would be interested.

“Cycling has many health and environmental benefits, and a hire scheme could make it easier for people to leave their cars for some journeys.

“This would reduce congestion on our roads and help improve air quality, so we’re keen to see if cycle hire would be a popular idea.”

All participants will be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win one of two £50 vouchers for GO Outdoors. The closing date for completed survey is Sunday, March 31.

Meanwhile, top class cycling will return to the roads of Motherwell for the fourth year running when the town again hosts the OVO Energy Tour Series.

The event will see the country’s top male and female cyclists showing off their skills as Britain’s best teams battling it out at the free-to-attend races on Tuesday, May 14.