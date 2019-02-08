Common room refurbishment at Viewpark sheltered housing

Sheltered housing residents at Woodlands Grove in Viewpark enjoyed a special event to mark the official opening of their new common room.

From art classes and afternoon teas to Bingo and fish supper nights, they are making the most of the facilities on offer and enjoying the social aspects this new space brings.

In addition to the common room, the investment has also provided a landscaped garden area for residents and older people from the wider community to enjoy.

One resident, Mrs May, said she was ‘enjoying a new lease of life while attending the hall’ while another, Mrs. Mulrain, added that she was ‘delighted as there are lots of activities for residents’.

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones officially opened the common room, she met with staff and residents and heard first-hand of the enjoyment they were all experiencing thanks to the refurbishment.

Provost Jones said: “It’s great to see residents enjoy more opportunities and be part of the exciting social activities on offer within the sheltered housing complex.

“What’s even more pleasing is that this facility is open to the wider community who are actively encouraged to come along and take part in clubs.

“It’s a fabulous space; bright, modern and very well equipped and helps ensure older people are not isolated and can enjoy meeting with others.”

Funding was provided via the Change Fund Programme, part of Reshaping Care for Older People.