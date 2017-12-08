Club gets criticised over staff wages

The UK Government has criticised Motherwell FC for failing to pay some employees at least the minimum wage.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has named and shamed a total of 260 employers, including the Fir Park club which it says failed to pay £2755.34 to 12 workers.

Minister for Scotland Lord Duncan said: “We simply will not stand by while companies diddle workers out of their pay.

“It is unacceptable that some companies in Scotland still think they can get away with underpaying their staff.

“The UK Government will not stand for it, and will continue to ‘name and shame ‘ until all workers are properly paid.”

Motherwell FC claimed an administrative error was to blame.

A spokesperson said: “Motherwell Football Club received an assessment from HM Revenue and Customs in May this year. It stated that the club had failed to pay the minimum wage to a very small number of employees.

“This was an administrative error on the club’s part. The full amount was immediately paid to employees in full.”