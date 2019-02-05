Claire wins £10k in Clyde 1 contest

It’s fiesta time for Claire McGorry from Belshill who has landed the £10,000 cash prize in Clyde 1’s Mystery Voices competition.

Claire (41) took the top prize after correctly identifying Shakira as the third mystery voice during George Bowie’s breakfast show.

She is now planning a holiday to Tenerife with sons Aidan (17) and James (15) and husband James.

Claire said: “I am completely elated, I really didn’t think I was in with a chance of winning at all. It was just luck that I had finished making my tea and toast and decided to try calling in – then I

actually got through! It’s not sunk in yet, I think it might take a while.

“As small business owners, it can be really difficult getting time off over summer and we had opted

for the more financially friendly option of a staycation in Isle-of-Wight this year, but thanks to Clyde

1 we are now planning a fiesta in Tenerife.”

“I listen to Clyde 1 all day every day and I’ve been doing so for decades – I even remember recording the songs when I was a kid to make my own mix-tapes! I’ve always enjoyed George Bowie’s show and have also tried to enter the £5k Minute competition every morning so I can’t believe my luck!”

George couldn’t have been more pleased for Claire.

He said: “Claire is a brilliant winner and we’re so happy that Clyde 1 and sponsor Wholesale Domestic Bathrooms are able to help her treat her family to a well-deserved break.”