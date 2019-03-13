Celebrating 25 years of the National Lottery

New figures reveal more than £84 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in North Lanarkshire since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

The lives of ordinary people have been transformed across the area over the past quarter of a century with over 3200 National Lottery grants having been awarded since 1994.

The first ever National Lottery grant awarded in North Lanarkshire was for £37,000 in 1995 to Bellshill and Mossend YMCA for a new gym and health suite, while the largest was £4.89 million towards the redevelopment of Sumerlee Museum in Coatbridge.

Most National Lottery grants, however, are for £10,000 or less and recent awards made include:

£2143 to Croy Seniors Lunch Club for social opportunities to reduce isolation for older people in Croy;

£5000 to Carfin Community Club to deliver free play and exercise activities for children aged 5-12 years old;

£5890 to Firpark ALMA Club to provide a programme of social activities and events for young people and adults with learning disabilities to reduce social isolation;

£7300 to North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid to continue employing two staff for their Women’s Aid out of hours telephone service;

£3780 to Friends of Gartcosh to develop and deliver social and recreational activities for the community within the village of Gartcosh.

Jonathan Tuchner from The National Lottery says: “Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has changed lives across the UK.

“It’s all down to local people who choose to do incredible things with National Lottery funding, changing their communities for the better. I look forward to what we can achieve together over the next 25 years.”

Any organisation that has received National Lottery funding can enter the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards.

Winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize, with the ceremony being broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Entry forms can be found at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards - closing date is April 30.