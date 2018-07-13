CAB award for being ‘volunteer friendly’

Motherwell and Wishaw Citizens’ Advice Bureau CAB has been presented with a Volunteer Friendly Award.

This is a quality standard which recognises and rewards organisation who must demonstrate and evidence their commitment to engaging, supporting, training and appreciation of their volunteers.

The award was presented by North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones at the recent North Lanarkshire Voluntary Sector Conference organised by VANL.

CAB were represented at the event by Ellen Phillips, the bureau’s longest serving volunteer who also represents volunteers at board meetings, and Michele Gray who runs VETS, an employability support project for Armed Forces Veterans.

Business development manager Alana Forsyth said: “Volunteers are an essential part of the team here at CAB.

“We simply couldn’t deliver our service providing advice and guidance for thousands of local people without our dedicated team.

“The commitment and professionalism shown by our volunteers never ceases to amaze. We are extremely proud to have been recognised as a ‘Volunteer Friendly’ organisation.

“We offer volunteering opportunities in advice, administration, community outreach, workshop delivery, fundraising and much more.

“Our board of directors is made up entirely of volunteers and we are always looking for new people to join our team from every section of our community. Whatever time and skills you have, you would be a welcome addition.

“Pop in and see us or give us a call and we will talk through the opportunities.”

Councillor Fiona Fotheringham added: “I am delighted that CAB have won the Volunteer Friendly Award. It has been a turbulent few years for CAB with rising austerity and cuts to funding, but they have continued to provide valuable services to local communities.

“It would be impossible for CAB to function without the dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers that have been nurtured throughout the CAB service.”