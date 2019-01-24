Butcher makes best steak pie in Scotland

James Chapman (Butchers) Ltd makes the best steak pie in the land according to the judges of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2019

The competition aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality pastry products day in, day out.

Chapman, which has five shops including Motherwell and Cleland, received a Diamond award and the overall prize in the Steak Pie category at an awards ceremony in Cumbernauld.

Bakery foreman Robert Patterson said: “I am delighted with the result, to take the prize for the best steak pie in the land is a huge honour and we are proud to take our trophy home to share with our team and our customers.

“I am really looking forward to the year ahead and to selling more of our champion pies than ever.”

TV presenter Carol Smillie, who presented the award, added: “I have announced the Steak Pie winner for four years in a row now and I know what it means to win so I am delighted for Robert and for what the year ahead holds.”

The Scotch Pie world title went to The Little Bakery in Dumfries.