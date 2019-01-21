Bellshill CAB hosts information event at Cultural Centre for Big Energy Savings Week

Margaret Sagar and Jamie Fleming from Bellshill Citizens Advice Bureau were in Tesco on Friday to promote Big Energy Savings Week.

Big Energy Savings Week aims to help consumers understand their energy use, cut their bills and get the financial support they are entitled to.

Margaret and Jamie will be at Bellshill Cultural Centre on Wednesday from 2-5pm Bellshill CAB with more information.

Drop in if would like help to: check if you could save money by switching, find out about the Warm Home Discount Scheme, know more about the Warmer Homes Scotland Scheme, or address a problem with your Energy payments or bills

Jamie said: “We are encouraging people to save money on their energy bills by checking their energy costs; to switch tariff or supplier if they are paying too much; and ensuring that consumers are able to save money through accessing discounts and implementing energy efficiency measures.

“We are also seeking to spread awareness of the advice and support available for consumer from programmes such as Energy Best Deal extra, the Priority Services Register and grants which they may be entitled to.

“Last year, campaigners helped thousands of people save approximately £1m through their events and campaign activity and almost nine in 10 consumers contacted after attending a Big Energy Savings Week event said they felt more confident they knew how to save money and energy in future.”

Make your home energy efficient and cut your bills by hundreds of pounds. Don’t leave appliances on standby, always turn off the light when you leave a room, and ask your supplier about help to pay for insulation or a boiler upgrade.

You could save hundreds of pounds by switching energy tariff or supplier – visit https://energycompare.citizensadvice.org.uk/ to compare prices.

For more information about Big Energy Savings Week or help reducing your energy costs call Bellshill CAB on 01698 748615.