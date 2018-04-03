A ‘Rising Star’ of business

New Stevenston man Chris Lawlor has been named as one of Strathclyde Enterprise Network’s (SEN) ‘Rising Stars’.

Chris’s company Lawlor Technologies launched a mobile app and website called ‘Yep’ last year to help motivate young adults to gain employment.

Run through the University of Strathclyde each ‘Rising Star’ will benefit from a six-month programme to grow their business plus £10,000 worth of support.

This support includes: a dedicated business advisor, a professional business environment with dedicated co-working space and a registered business address at the Enterprise Hub, monthly masterclasses on funding and growth readiness topics, marketing and promotional materials, and legal support from SEN partner Morton Fraser.

There is also connection to the SEN community which offers: a community of entrepreneurs and a platform to share experiences, mentoring, access to ‘Ask the Experts’ clinics and Strathclyde’s global alumni, introductions to potential investors and other external organisations, and student talent at the university.

Chris said: “The main reason I applied for it was my business is coming to the stage where I am looking for investors for our line of ‘Yep’ products targeted at helping young adults achieve employment through technology. The ‘Rising Stars’ programme is widely focussed on that aspect.”