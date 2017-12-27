A grand way to celebrate Christmas

Christmas came early for two Bellshill organisations after generous donations and some festive fun from Asda Motherwell.

The supermarket giant’s Christmas community campaign celebrates the hard work – that often goes unrecognised – of the volunteers, carers and Asda colleagues who dedicate their own time and efforts to helping other people.

Supported by grants from the Asda Foundation, it aimed to help spread festive cheer in local communities throughout December.

Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre and Bellshill and Mossend YMCA have both been recognised for their work in the local community receiving grants of £510 and £500 respectively.

Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre put the money towards a festive Christmas party at Orbiston Bowling Club which included a raffle for a fantastic hamper followed by a Christmas dinner for all 57 attendees.

Bellshill and Mossend YMCA hosted a post-Christmas party on Boxing Day for children with special needs.

Bernadette Hart, community champion for Asda Motherwell, said: “Both Bellshill and Mossend YMCA and Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre are absolutely brilliant – they’re great charities which do so much within the community.

“It’s a privilege to be able to bring some Christmas joy to the people in our community who deserve it most at this special time of the year.

“By contributing to these special events, Asda is delighted to reward the volunteers who make a difference throughout the year, and the donation will hopefully go a long way to helping those who perhaps need it most in our local communities.”

Maureen Gallagher, day services manager at Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre, added: “We’re so grateful to Asda Motherwell for their support.Everyone that attended the Christmas party had a great time and we couldn’t have done it without Asda’s support.”