265 Bellshill dairy jobs secured as Müller completes £15m investment

A £15 million project to upgrade Scotland’s largest fresh milk dairy in Bellshill and secure 265 jobs has been completed.

The project by Müller Milk & Ingredients represents the largest single investment in Scottish dairy processing for more than a decade and gives the Noremac Way facility the capacity to process more than 370 million litres of fresh milk and cream each year.

The project includes a new filling hall to make cream products, two additional fresh milk production lines, energy efficient cooling systems and an extended chill space to increase capacity for finished products.

The work also included the creation of state-of-the-art facilities for staff on the site.

Bellshill is the only Scottish dairy with the ability to manufacture milk bottles on site which are 100% light-weighted and recyclable. It also makes products using recyclable Tetra Pak cartons made with paperboard.

CEO Patrick Müller said: “Fresh milk deserves to be celebrated. It’s a fantastic, healthy natural product and an essential part of British life.

“Milk from our Bellshill dairy is sourced from local farmers who shape our landscape and our environment. It’s in fridges less than two days after leaving farms because of our investment in processing and logistics infrastructure.

“We are unique in Scotland in that our 100 per cent recyclable packaging is not shipped in from miles away. It’s manufactured in an adjacent site before being directly passed to our filling lines.

“It’s clear however that in terms of profitability, the fresh milk sector has reached a tipping point. Change is required because if processing goes, it’s gone forever. We are confident that Müller will succeed in this environment because we are well invested, progressive and efficient.

“Our employees deserve enormous credit for their work during this major project. Despite significant disruption on site and an exceptionally harsh winter in 2017/18 our team in Bellshill maintained a high level of performance throughout.”