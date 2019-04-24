Branch pays special recognition to David Saunders

The Labour Party branch in Thorniewood organised a special evening at the Rolling Barrel in Fallside to recognise the contribution made by David Saunders. He joined the local branch more than 40 years ago and rose to become a councillor. Branch members and his family were joined by some of David’s former political colleagues as they reflected on his contribution to the community.

John Stark said: “I was his campaign agent back in 1992 and his special attitude to local people has not changed. I feel proud to have played a part in David’s political contribution to Tannochside, but unlike many political representatives who lose their seat and retire, he continues to be the backbone of what we feel is a special Labour Party branch.”