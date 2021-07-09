A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.11am on Friday, July 9 to reports of a fire affecting an industrial unit at Mossbell Road, Bellshill.

“Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances, two aerial rescue appliances and specialist resources, and firefighters are continuing to tackle the well-developed fire.

“As there is a large amount of smoke, people in area are advised to keep windows and doors closed. Drivers and pedestrians are also advised to avoid the area as roads around the scene remain closed and to allow access for emergency service vehicles."