Bellshill Registration Office to be closed for repairs

Bellshill Registration Office will close from 3pm today (Wednesday) to allow repair work to take place on exterior of the building.

Arrangements have been made to transfer operations to the registration offices at Motherwell Civic Centre.

People who have made appointments to attend the Bellshill office are being contacted to reschedule their meetings to the Motherwell office.

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman said: “At this stage it’s too early to say how long the closure will last. We hope this doesn’t cause too much inconvenience and would like to thank people for their patience and understanding.”

Anyone needing further information should call 01698 302206 or email registrars-motherwell@northlan.gov.uk.