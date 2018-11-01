Babyballet kids in Motherwell help Tommy’s fund

Babies and toddlers were galloping, jumping and boogying with Peppa Pig during their recent weekly class to raise money for baby charity Tommy’s.

Boys and girls from babyballet Motherwell, Baillieston & East Kilbride were sponsored to complete five challenges in a Peppa Pig-themed Dancethon at Motherwell South Parish Church.

Little ones, aged 6 months to 6 years, wearing tutus, went on an imaginary journey with Princess Peppa from their classroom to a fun-filled tea party.

Together, 24,000 babyballet stars from across the country aim to raise £500,000 to help fund Tommy’s vital research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The Danceathon is raising money for Tommy’s vital research.

Tommy’s funds four research centres in the UK that investigate causes and find treatments for miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The charity also provides advice and support from a team of midwives for all parents-to-be to help them have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

In the UK, it is estimated that one in four pregnancies ends in loss during pregnancy or birth.

Charlotte Martin, franchisee of babyballet Motherwell, Baillieston and East Kilbride, said: “At babyballet Motherwell, Baillieston & East Kilbride, we are all really excited to be taking part in the Tommy’s Danceathon. We are aiming to raise £1000.”

If the charity can raise its £500,000 national target, it could enable 30,000 couples to attend a Tommy’s research centre and help them realise their dream of having a baby.

Nardis Roscoe, eOne’s vice-president of Global Brand Management at Family & Brands, said: “It’s a pleasure to be joining forces once again with babyballet and Tommy’s for their Danceathon.

“This fundraising event is a great way to harness the popularity of Peppa Pig and give little dancers an unforgettable ballet lesson, while also raising vital funds for Tommy’s.”

Jane Brewin, chief executive of Tommy’s, said: “Danceathon is a great way for mums and dads to involve their little ones in a good cause.

“Tommy’s relies on the generosity and hard work of its supporters like babyballet to continue its pioneering research to prevent pregnancy complications.

“We hope everyone taking part has an amazing time!”

The babyballet brand was created by Claire O’Connor, who helped develop the concept with her mum, Barbara Peters, a trained dancer and renowned ballet teacher.

When Claire was growing up, ballet classes could be a bit serious and severe.

Their vision was to create a dance experience for little ones that was magical and educational.

For further information about babyballet Motherwell, Baillieston & East Kilbride, contact Charlotte Martin on 07469396688 or motherwell@babyballet.co.uk.

If you would like to contribute to Tommy’s Danceathon appeal, please go to www.tommys.org/danceathondonate.