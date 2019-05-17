Arrest warrant out for thief who failed to pay back cash

An arrest warrant is out for a prolific thief who failed to settle a five-figure dirty money bill.

Anthony Hanlon (60) was jailed for two years in 2014 after going on a stealing spree.

It including grabbing £19,000 which had been left unattended in the back office of the Spar shop in Leven Street, Motherwell.

Hanlon, of Rutherglen, also stole four-figure sums from premises in Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire, Ayrshire and Fife.

The Crown pursued him under Proceeds of Crime legislation and he agreed to hand over £31,475.

Since the order was imposed five years ago he has paid nothing and, including interest, now owes £42,802.

Hanlon was summoned to a hearing at Hamilton Sheriff Court to explain his non-payment, but failed to attend.

Sheriff David Bicket issued a warrant for his arrest.

Liam Kerr MSP, the Scottish Conservatives shadow justice secretary, called for tough action against Hanlon.

He said: “This criminal has no regard for the law and demonstrably accepts no responsibility for his crimes.

“In such a situation the Crown should throw the book at him.

“Perhaps another spell in prison might make him adjust his attitude.”

The Crown said it couldn’t comment as “confiscation proceedings are ongoing”.