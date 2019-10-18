Appeal for information after cat found with note

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a cat was found with a note in Motherwell.

A member of the public found the feline in a pet carrier on Arran Road earlier this month and took him to be cared for by Scotland’s animal welfare charity at its Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre..

Centre manager Gillian Boyle said: “When Cheeky was brought in he had a note with him which read, ‘Hi my name is Cheeky. I’ll be 13 in February. Unfortunately my family can’t afford to keep me anymore. Please look after me.’

“While nobody should abandon an animal, we do appreciate the person who left Cheeky wanted him to be cared for.

“As Cheeky is an older cat, we would like to find out if he has any health issues or special dietary requirements we should be aware of.

“We are appealing for the previous owner to get in touch to let us know so we can provide him with the best possible care.

“If anyone has any information which can help us locate the owner, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”